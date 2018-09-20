West Ottawa student admits to threat video, judge increases bond

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A West Ottawa High School student accused of bringing a gun on campus appeared in court Thursday after he allegedly violated the terms of his bond.
Davian Weston, 17, admitted in court to making online threats against a person who reported he had a gun at school. His defense claims Weston is an aspiring rapper and didn't understand the meaning behind his words.
The judge did not agree, saying Weston's expletive-laden video featured threats toward a potential witness in the case. His bond was increased to $750,000.
Weston is now behind bars pending his next court date. If released again on bond, the judge ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and stay off of social media.
1 Comment
steve
His attorney says his client is an “aspiring rapper and didn’t understand the meaning of his words”. That sentence speaks volumes about both his attorney, the jerk himself. They’re both liars