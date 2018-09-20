West Ottawa student admits to threat video, judge increases bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- A West Ottawa High School student accused of bringing a gun on campus appeared in court Thursday after he allegedly violated the terms of his bond.

Davian Weston, 17, admitted in court to making online threats against a person who reported he had a gun at school. His defense claims Weston is an aspiring rapper and didn't understand the meaning behind his words.

The judge did not agree, saying Weston's expletive-laden video featured threats toward a potential witness in the case. His bond was increased to $750,000.

Weston is now behind bars pending his next court date. If released again on bond, the judge ordered him to wear a GPS monitor and stay off of social media.