× What’s On: NFL telecasts for Week 3; all the favorites are on!

FOX 17 – What a difference a week makes!

A week after the sometimes mind-numbing NFL network rules shut West Michigan out from watching the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings tie, we’ll get to see all the NFC North combatants in our market.

First of all, the Detroit Lions (our HOME TEAM remember!) play on national TV on Sunday night.

Second, Fox gets the double header this week and the Green Bay Packers play the Washington Redskins at 1:00 p.m. and the Chicago Bears travel out west to play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:00 p.m. Those will be the games available here on FOX 17.

Third, since the Buffalo Bills, who are in the AFC, are visiting Minnesota this week, that will be West Michigan’s 1:00 p.m. game on CBS.

One thing to note, most of the country is getting the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks matchup on Fox at 4:00 p.m., so many network commercials may make it look like we are carrying that game. We are not. We are carrying the Bears and Cardinals.