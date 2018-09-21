× 1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash near Dowagiac

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash near Dowagiac.

Police say the driver of a van and the driver of a car collided head-on just before 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 54000 block of M 51.

The driver of the car, identified as Cody Lee Jenkins, 35, of Decatur, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Police say the driver of the van, identified as Marie Nicole Daisy, 42, of Hartford was hospitalized and was wearing her seat belt.

Alcohol and drug use may have played a role in the crash.