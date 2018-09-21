× 22k walk to support Veterans affected by PTSD and suicide

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A non-profit is spreading awareness for PTSD and the risk of suicide in veterans.

92 for 22 is hosting the 22 kilometer walk, which kicks off Saturday, September 23 at 8:30 a.m., and goes until 4:00 p.m.

Participants will meet up at the Allendale Family Fare on Lake Michigan Drive before walking over 13 miles to the Brann’s Steakhouse on Leonard.

Refreshments will be available throughout the walk at designated stations

The walk concludes with a performance from country artist, Kyle Jennings.

A donation of $22 affords each walker a t-shirt, with the proceeds going to help Michigan veterans in crisis.

Host 92 for 22 says their name comes from a statistic that says 22 veterans commit suicide every day.

For more information, check out the event here on Facebook.