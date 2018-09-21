3,000+ Consumers Energy customers without power in Kent County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- We are working to learn more about what has caused a power outage for more than 3,000 Consumer's Energy Customers across Kent County.

According to the outage map, 1,896 customers near 44th and Breton in Kentwood are without power as of 6:25 a.m. Friday.

No word on what caused the outage in Kentwood and no word on when it is expected to be restored.

Another 1,000 residents living along 5 Mile Road NE in Kent County are also without power.

We will of course keep you updated as we learn more.