Adopt Matrix and bring him to this year’s Bark in the Dark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Talk about a dog that walks around with a smile on its face! Matrix is a 7 year-old Boxer mix. He came into the Humane Society of West Michigan as an owner surrender with his brother, Mace. It would be wonderful if the brothers could stay together but it is not required. Matrix is part of the Silver Paws program so he is fee waived!

We are encouraging dog owners and people who just love pets to join the HSWM on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids for the 6th Annual Bark in the Dark. All proceeds from this 5K and 1 mile fun run/walk benefits the animals in need locally, which is 100 percent donor funded 501(c)3.

5p.m. to 6:30p.m.- Registration/Check-in and pre-race festivities for the whole family including a photo booth, face painting, giveaways, music by DJ Shannon Williams and more!

6:30 p.m.- Run/Walk begins

6:45p.m. -9p.m.: Stick around after the race for post-race celebration featuring a beer tent and food. Each registered adult will receive a free drink at the beer tent. Friends and family will be able to purchase beverages using a cash or card. Don't forget your ID!

To register or sign-up, follow this link!