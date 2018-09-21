× Annual Donut Roll back in West Michigan

MARSHALL, Mich. — You can get your bike turned up for the 2nd annual Donut Roll cycling event.

You can register for the event starting at 8 a.m. at the Dark Horse Brewing Company in Marshall.

After registration you can enjoy donuts and coffee to help energize you for the ride.

The ride officially starts at 10 a.m., with a scenic route to see historic sites around the city.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The fee is 10 dollars, and proceeds will go towards the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance and Chamber to help better the community.