Art Garfunkel & more big names coming to Frauenthal Center

There are so many gems in downtown Muskegon, but the one that shines the brightest is the Frauenthal Center with many big names hitting the stage for their 2018-19 season.
Here's just a sample of the big acts coming to the theater:
Art Garfunkel- September 29
The Accidentals- December 8
The Nutcracker- December 15
Larry Joe Campbell & Friends- February 9, 2019
The Magic of Bill Blagg Live- March 1, 2019
Mega 80's- May 18, 2019
Frauenthal Center is also home to the West Michigan Symphony, Muskegon Civic Theater, Muskegon Community College Downtown Live Concert Series, and the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant.
The center also hosts weddings and special events like the Dallas String Quartet, Mitch Albom, and Bobby Bones.
For more information on all the shows coming to Frauenthal this year, visit frauenthal.org.
Tickets are also available at startickets.com.