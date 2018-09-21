Art Garfunkel & more big names coming to Frauenthal Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are so many gems in downtown Muskegon, but the one that shines the brightest is the Frauenthal Center with many big names hitting the stage for their 2018-19 season.

Here's just a sample of the big acts coming to the theater:

Art Garfunkel- September 29

The Accidentals- December 8

The Nutcracker- December 15

Larry Joe Campbell & Friends- February 9, 2019

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live- March 1, 2019

Mega 80's- May 18, 2019

Frauenthal Center is also home to the West Michigan Symphony, Muskegon Civic Theater, Muskegon Community College Downtown Live Concert Series, and the Miss Michigan Scholarship Pageant.

The center also hosts weddings and special events like the Dallas String Quartet, Mitch Albom, and Bobby Bones.

For more information on all the shows coming to Frauenthal this year, visit frauenthal.org.

Tickets are also available at startickets.com.