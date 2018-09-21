Artist highlights wishes granted at DeVos Children’s Hospital

Posted 4:51 PM, September 21, 2018, by
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A well-known foundation and local artist are collaborating to make children at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital smile during ArtPrize.
Troy Murray of Detroit has been a full time artist for four years and has worked on a national stage with big names, but this year he was approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help some kids smile.
He created three pieces relating to three patients who all took Make-A-Wish trips. One went to LegoLand, another to Hawaii, and one to see the Detroit Lions.
The pieces are on the second floor of DeVos Place, near the FOX 17 ArtPrize set.

