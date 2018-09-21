Attorney General investigating Michigan Catholic churches for abuse

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Attorney General has opened an investigation in all seven Catholic dioceses in Michigan into alleged sexual abuse of children by priests dating back to 1950.

The investigation began in August. Attorney General Bill Schuette’s office says it includes looking at priests who may not work in Michigan anymore and anyone who may be involved in the cover up of sexual abuse or assault.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of sexual abuse or misconduct should contact the A.G. office online at Michigan.gov/CI or by calling 844-324-3374.

Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak addressed the recent findings of abuse in other areas of the country of long-time instances of abuse in a letter to parishioners in August.