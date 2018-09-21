East Grand Rapids salon offers surprise makeovers for women battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once a month, someone will be hand-selected for a day of pampering, primp, and professional care. Marielle Schuster, owner of Coiffeteria says one of her goals is giving back to the community while restoring the beauty that cancer has stolen.

"We are licensed to touch and we can actually use that touch for good," Schuster said.

Rena Laughlin, of Grand Rapids, was the first to be nominated for this special day of giving.

"This is the first time I’ve ever had anything like this done," Laughlin said during her first-ever manicure. "This beats a day in the hospital."

In 2015, Laughlin was diagnosed with stage IV liver and rectal cancer. Red Carpet Coordinator, Amy Roos at Hello Gorgeous says Laughlin was chosen for her uplifting spirit in the hospital and says she's always think of others.

"You gotta have a positive attitude, don’t ever give up," Laughlin said.