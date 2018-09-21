Former sheriff’s clerk charged with making false sexual assault claims

CHARLOTTE, Mich. – A woman who was a clerk with the Eaton County Sheriff has been charged with making false allegations of criminal sexual conduct against a Eaton County Deputy.

The Barry County Prosecutor authorized several charges against Kellie Leigh Bartlett of Charlotte, Mich. According to the prosecutor, Bartlett and a deputy started a relationship late in 2015, but he ended it in the spring of 2017. He requested that Bartlett stop contacting him.

Bartlett left the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in December 2017. She filed a sexual assault complaint against the deputy in January 2018 for an incident that happened in March of 2017. The case was assigned to Barry County due to conflict of interest.

Friday afternoon, Bartlett was arraigned on charges of:

2 felony counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

2 felony counts of Identity Theft

3 felony counts of Unauthorized Access to a Computer

1 felony count of Conspiracy

1 felony count of False Report of a Felony

2 misdemeanor counts of Stalking

1 count of Intentional Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Visual Material

2 misdemeanor counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime

Bartlett’s bond was set at $50,000.