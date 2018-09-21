Friday Funnies – Davis, Davis, he’s our man!
-
Fugitive on ’15 Most Wanted’ list arrested for 2002 murders of ex-girlfriend, sister
-
Man records four mountain lions hanging out on his porch
-
Friday Funnies – Davis vs. Avery
-
‘It’s just pizza’: Angry customer charged with assault after attacking Domino’s manager
-
Lawsuit against MSU claims school failed to investigate Nassar abuse claim in 1992
-
-
Avery, Davis help West Michigan parents wake up their kids
-
Police search for suspect who attacked brewery employee
-
Suspect in Maryland newspaper to appear on 5 murder charges
-
Friday Funnies — Deanna paints Davis’ foot
-
The Friday Funnies
-
-
Davis Webb bounces back and helps Giants beat Lions 30-17
-
Inmate who escaped from Fremont hospital captured after crash
-
Missouri college to strip athletes of Nike branding over Kaepernick controversy