Fundraiser started to help Mecosta County resident rebuild after tornado

Posted 5:27 AM, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44AM, September 21, 2018

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. -- An EF-1 tornado destroyed Larry Mero's home in Morley over Labor day weekend. Now he's attempting to rebuild with the help of a local credit union.

The Community First Credit Union CEO, Tim Rasmussen, says he's known Larry his whole life, and that he's a long-standing member of the community. CFCU started collecting donations for Larry, Rasmussen says, to prove their name is more than just a name.

You can drop off a donation to help Larry at any of the three CFCU locations in West Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s