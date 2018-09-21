Fundraiser started to help Mecosta County resident rebuild after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. -- An EF-1 tornado destroyed Larry Mero's home in Morley over Labor day weekend. Now he's attempting to rebuild with the help of a local credit union.

The Community First Credit Union CEO, Tim Rasmussen, says he's known Larry his whole life, and that he's a long-standing member of the community. CFCU started collecting donations for Larry, Rasmussen says, to prove their name is more than just a name.

You can drop off a donation to help Larry at any of the three CFCU locations in West Michigan.