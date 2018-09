× Gilda’s Club hosting its annual West Side Walk and Block Party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda’s Club is hosting its 4th annual West Side Walk and Block Party Saturday.

The walk starts at 11 a.m. from Gilda`s Clubhouse on bridge street, and is followed by a block party until 2 p.m.

The walk will also feature live music, activities, a free lunch for all walkers.

All proceeds will go to support the free emotional health programs offered through the club.

To register click here.