Groskopf’s closing downtown location after 137 years

Posted 10:34 AM, September 21, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A staple of downtown Grand Rapids retail is closing its doors after 137 years.

Groskopf’s Luggage and Gifts announced they are closing their Monroe Center location and consolidating it with the East Paris location.

In a post on SnapRetail.com, the store will be selling merchandise at 15-70% off and all store fixtures and displays will also be sold.

The company says that the consolidation will help them bring their customers a greater knowledge of the travel industry, a larger selection of luggage and business cases and an enhanced writing instrument department.

