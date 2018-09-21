Hospice of Michigan kicks off “Give a Quarter Back” campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To ensure everybody has access to the best care at every stage of life, the largest provider of hospice care in Michigan is kicking off a campaign to help raise $5 million-dollars.

Hospice of Michigan's, Give a Quarter Back campaign is the theme of the public portion of $34 million in the Life Matters campaign. The idea is to give back in increments of 25s while playing off football's quintessential position-the quarterback.

Throughout the Give a Quarter Back campaign you will notice recognizable names and faces sharing their stories about the importance of hospice care and encouraging Michiganders' support of Hospice of Michigan. The organization will share these videos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram every Friday.

The featured video for Friday, Sept. 21, is former University of Michigan coach, Llloyd Carr who lost his grandson, Chad, to pediatric brain cancer a few years ago. The campaign also encourages sports fans and Hospice of Michigan supporters across the state and beyond to share their own hospice stories on social media with the hashtags #GiveAQuarterBack and #HandOff4HOM.

You can Give a Quarter Back by making a "hand-off" video and sharing it on social media and then make a $25 or more gift online at GiveaQuarterBack.com or text GAQB to 56651.