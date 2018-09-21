Kalamazoo man charged after jail escape

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo inmate was charged Friday in connection with a jail escape earlier this week.

Officials say Donnovan Lewis was playing with a soccer ball in the jail’s recreational yard around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday when he bolted for a barbed wire fence. He scaled that and the one after it before running across the lawn and jumping a third fence.

He then ran into traffic on the I-94 business loop. He was caught 30 to 40 minutes later.

On Friday he was charged with escaping from the Kalamazoo County Jail, which carries a prison sentence of up to 4 years.

He has been behind bars since late June, charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Aniya Mack. He faces life in prison if convicted in that case.