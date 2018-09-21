Kalamazoo Police have suspect in mind, but not in custody after stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety investigators have a suspect in mind, but not in custody after a stabbing Friday night.

It happened around 7:43 p.m., in the 3200 block of Adams Street. That’s near Parkview Avenue, west of Oakland Drive.

Public-safety officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. When they got to the scene, they found a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed – and the knife was still protruding from his arm. Officers stabilized the injury, and say the victim was then taken to a hospital – where he was listed in stable condition, at last report.

Meanwhile, a police K-9 was called in to try to track the suspect down. The 27-year-old suspect had taken off running from the crime scene, and investigators say he was wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

Police also say the suspect is known to the victim through a domestic relationship.

Anyone with more information should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)-337-8994, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100 or online.