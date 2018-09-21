School closings

Man dies when vehicle leaves road, hits home

Posted 8:39 AM, September 21, 2018

VERMONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 24-year-old Charlotte, Michigan man is dead after a crash Thursday evening.

The Eaton County Sheriff says the crash happened about 7:20 p.m. on W. Vermontville Highway.

Deputies say the driver was heading east when he lost control and went off the roadway into a field. His vehicle rolled several times and ended up hitting a residence.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. They also say that speed, alcohol and drug use all may have been factors in the crash.

No one else was injured.

