Man dies when vehicle leaves road, hits home

VERMONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 24-year-old Charlotte, Michigan man is dead after a crash Thursday evening.

The Eaton County Sheriff says the crash happened about 7:20 p.m. on W. Vermontville Highway.

Deputies say the driver was heading east when he lost control and went off the roadway into a field. His vehicle rolled several times and ended up hitting a residence.

Deputies say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. They also say that speed, alcohol and drug use all may have been factors in the crash.

No one else was injured.