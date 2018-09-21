× Manufacturer releasing contaminates into West Michigan river

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. — Residents can give their input on allowing a West Michigan manufacturer to continue releasing contaminates into

the Thornapple river.

Bradford White Corporation, a water-heater manufacturer in Middleville wants the Michigan DEQ to consider a “mixing zone.”

Under a mixing zone contaminated water would be allowed, only if concentrations of solvents in the river don’t exceed acceptable state regulations.

The public can comment on the request until Friday September 28th.

Currently the amount of contaminates the company has released are above the state’s regulations.