Meijer’s Chef Chad is victorious with his rib and Apple Cheesecake Dip recipes

Friday is all about tailgating prep and ideas, thanks to our friends at Meijer. Chef Chad definitely scored a touchdown with the FOX 17 crew's taste-buds when he walked us through the simple process of making ribs and his very own Apple Cheesecake Dip.

When you buy baby back ribs from Meijer, Chef Chad pointed out that they are fresh and never frozen. The ribs are already trimmed nicely, but Chad recommends peeling off the membrane to expose the meat grain. You will also want the meat cold to apply the rub (ingredients below). Once you have put the rub/marinade on the ribs, put back in the fridge for 2 to 4 hours or even over night for best results.

Ribs:

*slab of Meijer all natural pork loin baby back ribs

*foil

*Dijon mustard

*chili powder

*maple syrup

*small bowl

*pastry brush

*Meijer's wonderful selection of wing sauces, which work great on ribs!

Lay down a double layer of foil. Place the fresh rack of uncooked ribs in the foil. In a side bowl, mix together roughly 1/2 cup of Dijon mustard, 2 tablespoons of chili powder and desired amount of maple syrup. Use the pastry brush to lather the ribs. Fold the foil back over the ribs, sealing them. Place in the fridge to marinate for 2 to 4 hours or overnight for best result. Once you are ready to cook, pre-heat the oven to 325 degrees. Place the sealed ribs on the second rack of oven, cooking for 2 1/2 hours. Once they are cooked, serve right away or simply transport to your tailgate! Enjoy!

Apple Cheesecake Dip: (this recipe is also on the back of the Meijer brand cinnamon and sugar pita chips bag)

1 large sweet apple

3 tbsp brown sugar

3 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp lemon juice

1, 8 ounce package of cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1 bag of Meijer brand cinnamon sugar pita chips

Directions: