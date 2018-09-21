Mona Shores 41, Kenowa Hills 0
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Wayland 20, Kenowa Hills 0
-
Mona Shores football motivated by 2017 playoff loss
-
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Mona Shores 33, Rockford 14
-
Mona Shores 49, Reeths-Puffer 35
-
Dent leads Mona Shores to GRidiron Classic win
-
Forest Hills Northern girls golf team remains hungry after state title
-
-
NFL to firefighter: Former Mona Shores hall of famer returns to hometown
-
New housing development of over $10M to begin in Norton Shores
-
Bus drivers putting safety first as students return to school