Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 21

1. Grand Rapids officials are making some changes to the recently introduced parking app, Motu.

Some negative feedback has now lead to adjusting extended and fixed parking times. People can now end parking sessions whenever they want, pay by the minute, or restart the session.

Users will also get expiration alerts directly from the app.

2. Walking down the aisle soon? Check out the Fall Bridal Show of Wets Michigan this weekend.

The show kicks off at 5 p.m. at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids.

Brides are encouraged to bring their grooms, family members and wedding party. There will be vendors including photographers, caterers, florist, and more.

The show also includes a fashion show featuring trendy gowns.

The show runs through Saturday, and admission costs $10.

3. A huge indoor consignment sale just got underway! The GRMoms Fall Sale started at 9, but it runs until 7 p.m.

It opens back up at 9 a.m. Saturday, and goes until 1 p.m. at Calvary Christian Church in Wyoming.

Shoppers will find things like strollers, car seats, Halloween costumes, and shoes. The best part? Admission is totally free!

A lot of items will also be half off on Saturday.

4. Frederik Meijer Gardens is getting into the Fall spirit with their new exhibit: Chrysanthemums and More.

See bold colors in the expansive display of chrysanthemums and fall foliage.

Plus there will be a ton of activities throughout the month for the little ones, like the Giant Pumpkins event.

The event will run through October 28.

5. Want to own a piece of history? A Monroe county home that dates back to 1850 will be auctioned Saturday.

The winning bid carries an additional requirement: the house must be moved. Sources say it was once the home of Edwin Willits, a newspaper editor who also served in Congress from 1887 to 1883.

Sundance Auction Company says the house is in good shape. It was originally bought in 1971 and converted into a taxidermy shop. Tools, furs and hides will be sold separately, all left over from the taxidermy business and workshop at the house.