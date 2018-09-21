Muskegon 63, Fruitport 6
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Lock your vehicles; thefts reported in Fruitport Township
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
-
MSP Task Force Busts Fruitport Man on Child-Exploitation Rap
-
Muskegon trying to win back-to-back state championships for the 1st time
-
Muskegon Catholic Central excited about co-op with Western Michigan Christian
-
Norton Shores home a ‘total loss’ after Friday fire
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
-
Three Muskegon Clippers earn postseason awards
-
Overnight storms knock out power to nearly 1,000 customers
-
Thunderstorm warning for Muskegon & Oceana Counties