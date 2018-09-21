Muskegon Co. robbery suspect strikes again at same gas station

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The search is on this morning for a robbery suspect who investigators believe robbed a gas station for the second time this month.

Deputies in Muskegon County say the suspect robbed a gas station in the 3000 block of Whitehall Road in Dalton Township around 5:30 a.m. Friday. We’re told the suspect, only identified as a black man, about 5’5, with a slim build, demanded cigarettes and cash from the clerk.

The clerk then pepper sprayed the suspect before he ran off and got into a vehicle.

Investigators believe its the same suspect that robbed the same gas station back on September 12.

Anyone with information in regards to this either of these incidents, is being asked to contact the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer 231-722-CRIME (7463) or via the Web at SilentObserverMuskegon.com.