Northview 33, Forest Hills Central 0
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
-
Fighting pediatric cancer with the help of football
-
Grandville 37, Forest Hills Central 36
-
Forest Hills Central 49, Forest Hills Northern 21
-
Forest Hills Central 21, Jenison 19
-
A new era for Forest Hills Central Basketball
-
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Forest Hills Central reloading for 2018
-
New year, new division, same focus for Mattawan