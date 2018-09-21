× Police: Prosecutor authorizes warrant after K’zoo Central shooting threat

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized a two-count felony warrant related to a social-media post threatening a school shooting at Kalamazoo Central High School.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says it received an anonymous tip late Wednesday night about a threat that had been posted on Facebook. Police say the investigation revealed an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident – a student at Kalamazoo Central – had allegedly engaged in an online argument, and threatened to shoot up the school.

The school district said the student who allegedly made the threat was suspended, and the police presence at the school, 2432 N. Drake Road, was beefed up.

Kalamazoo Township Police say they determined the student did not have the means to act on the threat, but the results of their investigation were forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Police say prosecutors authorized a two-count felony warrant for Making a Threat of Terrorism and Using a Computer to Commit a Felony. Each charge carries a 20-year prison penalty, upon conviction.

The 18-year-old suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail, pending arraignment, according to Township Police. They say his name will be released after that.