Raise money for cancer grief programs at West Side Walk for Gilda’s Club

Posted 11:13 AM, September 21, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, September 21, 2018

Gilda's Club Grand Rapids is encouraging people to be on the move by joining the fourth annual West Side Walk on Saturday.

The walk is more than lacing up those sneakers for the 1.5 mile walk, it's also a day of fun for the whole family to support a good cause. Lunch will be provided for registered walkers, and prizes will be given out to those who raise $100 or more for the cause.

The money raised will go towards free cancer and grief programs offered by Gilda's Club.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the walk starting at noon. The walk will be followed by a block party until 2 p.m.

The walk will start and end at Gilda's Clubhouse, located at 1806 Bridge Street North West.

Sign up or donate online at gildasclubgr.org or by calling (616)-453-8300.

