Spring Lake 37, Comstock Park 34
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Playoffs offer Whitecaps players important experiences
-
-
Whitecaps headed to the playoffs
-
Families can soon get delivery service from stores like Costco and Family Fare
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
4th annual Driving for DEFY Golf Outing
-
Family in need of donations after fire destroys home
-
-
West Catholic 35, Comstock Park 14
-
Northview 68, Comstock Park 47
-
Whitecaps to host ‘Sumo Night’ Thursday