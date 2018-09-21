Storms knock power out to thousands in West, Northern Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy reports more than 24,000 power outages Friday night in its 20-county service region.

A cold front moved across the State of Michigan early Friday morning, and brought with it thunderstorms and brisk winds that grew more powerful as the day progressed. Consumers Energy says that brought down trees and power lines.

“We have multiple crews – as well as contractors – working to restore power,” says Consumers spokesman Doug DeYoung, who adds the early projection for restoration of everyone’s electrical service is 4 p.m. Saturday. But he tells FOX 17 that estimate “will be updated as (repair) crews are assigned to circuits that are impacted.

“We have line, contractor and tree crews working diligently to restore power, and we’ve moved assets from across the state to assist. We’re also reminding our customers to remain at least 25 feet away from any downed wire. And to call 911 and our 800 number (800-477-5050) to report downed lines.”

As of 7:30 p.m., there were about 1,200 outages north of Big Rapids, near the Mecosta/Osceola county line.

DeYoung pointed out that winds were clocked in excess of 55 miles per hour Friday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, with gusts surpassing 60 miles per hour up by Gaylord.

Great Lakes Energy also reported more than 24,000 outages in its service territory Friday. Fewer than 10,000 of its customers remained in the dark, as of early Friday night, according to a news release: “Weather conditions are expected to continue to hamper restoration efforts, as high winds with gusts up to 30 mph…continue into the night…most of the tree-related damage to power lines due to the storm is in parts of Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Emmet, Kalkaska, Lake and Otsego counties.

“Great Lakes Energy customers can report their power outages by calling 888-485-2537, logging into their online GLE account or using the Great Lakes Energy mobile app.”