Strong winds causing hazardous conditions at Lake Michigan beaches

LAKE MICHIGAN – With the dramatic change in the weather, Lake Michigan is looking rough today for swimmers and boaters.

A Beach Hazards Advisory has been posted for high waves and strong currents from Berrien County north to Oceana County. Waves will build to seven to ten feet today with 30-40 mile per hour winds from the west and northwest. Beaches that will be particularly dangerous include North Beach in South Haven, Holland State Park, Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.

Water temperatures are also dropping due to the change in weather.

A Wind Advisory is also in effect for Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oceana Counties until this evening for gusts of up to 40 mph.