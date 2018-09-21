Take a selfie with a Battle Creek Police officer today and you could win a prize

BATTLE CREEK, Mich– The Battle Creek Police Department and Willard Library are celebrating their relationship by offering prizes to the public today.

They say patrol officers wearing tan, Willard Rocks hats will be traveling around the city today and making appearances at the Willard Library and Helen Warner Branch. The libraries are open until 6 p.m.

Anyone who takes a selfie with an officer in one of the special hats is asked to post it to Facebook and tag both the police department and library using the hashtags  #WillardRocks and #WillardBattleCreekPD. If you show your posted selfie at the library branches, you can pick up a prize.

Those searching for officers can also stop by the police station at 34 N. Division St., and ask to meet an officer in a Willard Rocks hat to take a photo.

