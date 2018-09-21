Three Rivers 26, Paw Paw 0
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Paw Paw 37, Sturgis 0
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
-
Semi, ambulance collide in Van Buren County; at least 1 hospitalized
-
Mother suspected of drunk driving near Paw Paw
-
Billboard protesting use of ‘Redskins’ as mascot posted near Paw Paw
-
Three Rivers 40, Sturgis 0
-
Unity Christian beats Paw Paw to advance to regional final
-
-
Police searching for suspect with ‘poor teeth’ following assault during Wine and Harvest festival
-
Police: Missing Van Buren Co. toddler found safe with his dog
-
Join the fun over Labor Day weekend at Ox Roast and Homecoming event