Two hurt in house explosion in Harper Woods, MI

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (WJBK) – Two people were critically injured Friday morning when a home exploded in Harper Woods.

The explosion happened on Lennon Street, which is near Vernier Road and the I-94 Service Drive. Deputy Chief Ted Stager with Harper Woods Public Safety says one person was opening the door of the home, which might’ve caused a spark if the home was full of gas. He says the two men entering the home were knocked down from the impact.

Stager says they believe the home was up for sale and was being renovated. He didn’t elaborate on how badly the two people were injured but said their condition is expected to improve.

Police confirm Poupard Elementary School and Parcells Middle School in nearby Grosse Pointe Woods have been told to shelter in place, and that some nearby neighbors have been evacuated.

DTE Energy is on scene and we’re told crews will be digging up the gas line to make sure the neighborhood is safe.

FOX 2 spoke with a woman named Amy who was about two blocks away driving down the service drive when it happened.

“We just saw a roof in the air. We didn’t even know what we were looking at,” she said.

Another woman, Angel, said the impact shattered a window in her home nearby.

“It was crazy. I immediately came outside and made sure everyone was okay. It was indescribable. I didn’t know what was happening,” Angel said. “It was terrifying.”

Tonya Griffith says she was in her office when it happened and the explosion knocked all the books off the walls in the library.

“We see a guy laying out on the ground, looks like he’s unconscious,” she said.

Authorities haven’t confirmed yet what caused the explosion.

FOX 2 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update you with the latest information.