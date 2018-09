× 1 dead, 1 critically injured in early morning house fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– One person is dead and another in critical condition after an early morning house fire.

Flames sparked just after 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of Widdicomb Avenue in Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The fire chief tells FOX 17 the house was badly damaged.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is a developing story.