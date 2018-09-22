Saturday provides a cool kickoff to the fall season    

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan experienced a sharp temperature change heading into Saturday morning with locations dropping over 30 degrees within 24 hours. After a cool start, we expect mostly sunny skies with lighter winds and cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will work into the middle 60s.

Tonight, we will have a similar set up with cool temperatures working back into the 40s with mostly clear skies and light variable winds. Some locations could even dip back into the 30s, but not towards freeze levels.

Our next chance of rain arrives late on Monday into Tuesday with an approaching cold front. Temperatures will warm into the work week before this frontal system moves in bringing scattered showers and storms. Nothing expected to be severe at this time as we plan on seeing around a half an inch of rainfall.

By the end of the week temperatures will work back a little bit below and closer to average for this time of year with mainly dry conditions Another chance of rain arrives late in the day on Thursday.