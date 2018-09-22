× Ann Wilson of ‘Heart’ bringing solo tour to West Michigan casino

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.– One of the greatest voices in Rock is making her way to West Michigan soon. Ann Wilson of ‘Heart’ will be performing at FireKeepers Casino in December.

Wilson will be making a pit-stop in Battle Creek on December 28th.

It’s all a part of her solo tour, which follows the release of her latest album, “Immortal.”

She’ll be performing songs of artists who have recently passed and inspire her, including David Bowie, Tom Petty and more.

You must be at least 21-years-old to attend.

Tickets are now on sale at the casino’s website.