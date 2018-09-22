× At least 24 killed and 53 hurt in attack on Iranian parade

AHVAZ, Iran (CNN) — At least 24 people were killed and 53 others injured in an attack on a military parade in Iran’s southwestern city of Ahvaz on Saturday, Iran’s state news IRNA said.

The dead and wounded were both military personnel and civilians including a journalist who were watching the parade, IRNA added.

“Terrorists began shooting from a long distance while inside the park, at the armed forces as well as civilians watching the parade,” Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarch, a spokesman for the Iranian armed forces told MEHR, another Iranian news agency.

Three of the attackers were gunned down during clashes with the security forces and one other arrested, news agencies reported.