× Belmont woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after crash

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sheriff’s investigators say their preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck failed to stop for a stop sign Saturday morning in northern Kent County, resulting in a serious-injury accident.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 16 Mile Road NE and Algoma Avenue, in Solon Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says its early investigation finds an eastbound pickup truck driven by Michelle Kamp was heading eastbound on 16 Mile Road when it went through the stop sign and was struck by a southbound minivan driven by Adam Mainprize, age 36, of Cedar Springs. Police say the pickup truck rolled over, and Kamp had to be extricated by Algoma Fire & Rescue. There were no passengers in her 1996 Ford Ranger.

The 30-year-old Belmont woman was flown by AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Police say Kamp was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Mainprize – the driver of the minivan – suffered minor injuries, and was taken by Rockford Ambulance to a hospital to be evaluated. Police say Mainprize was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The investigation continues, and the Sheriff’s Department says alcohol is not thought to have been a factor.