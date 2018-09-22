Citizen jumps into Allendale Twp. lake to rescue driver in sinking car

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old Allendale man can thank a citizen for surviving, after his car plunged into a lake in an Allendale Township subdivision.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report around 11:08 a.m. Saturday that a car had just driven into the lake at the Placid Waters subdivision off Lake Michigan Driver, near 84th Avenue.

While responding units were en route to the scene, they were informed that the vehicle was sinking – and only the trunk was now visible.

An area resident, Tammi Geerts, jumped into the lake to attempt a rescue, and found a side window down on the car. “And while treading water, she was able to pull the male from the car and swim to shore,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

It says the 22-year-old man was taken to a hospital for examination, and was in stable condition at the time. An area wrecker service, with the aid of the Allendale Township Fire Department, removed the car from the lake.

The investigation continues as to why the car was driven into the lake.