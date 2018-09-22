Driver dies in fiery crash with construction equipment

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The driver of a pickup truck is dead after crashing into a large piece of construction equipment causing the vehicle to catch fire.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night on Cottonwood Dr. near Allen Springs Ln.

The area is currently closed to traffic due to construction.

Ottawa County deputies tell us there were no witnesses to what happened at the crash, but people who live nearby noticed the truck on fire.

The driver’s body was burned beyond recognition and investigators were not able to immediately determine if the driver was a man or a woman.

They also say the truck involved did not have a license plate.

The crash remains under investigation.

