× Football game to raise awareness for Epilepsy this Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Two West Michigan high schools are helping bring awareness to Epilepsy this week.

On Friday, September 28th, NorthPointe Christian and Belding High School will play a charity game.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Grand Rapids Christian High School’s Eagle Stadium.

The game is in honor of one of NorthPointe’s very own students, who suffer from the disease.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan.

Players are also asking the community to wear purple for Epilepsy Awareness.