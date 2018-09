× Freedom Cruise 2018 honoring veterans on Sunday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— The 5th Annual Freedom Cruise is honoring a fallen here from right here in West Michigan.

The Freedom Cruise takes off on Sunday, September 23rd from Fifth-Third Ball Park at 12 p.m.

The cruise will be followed by a memorial ceremony for a fallen Army Corporal, Nicholas Roush of Middleville.

Organizers expect more than 400 riders at this year’s event.

All proceeds will benefit the veteran relief fun, ‘Finish the Mission.’