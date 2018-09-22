GoFundMe campaign set up to help homeless in Kalamazoo

Posted 11:41 PM, September 22, 2018, by , Updated at 12:04AM, September 23, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– A West Michigan organization launching a campaign to help pay it forward.

The non-profit Caltran has set up a GoFundMe campaign called “Shelter Kalamazoo”

Organizers will also be collecting donations at Bronson Park Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. a second location will be set up on South Street, across from City Hall.

The organization hopes to raise enough money to provide free housing vouchers for homeless families, individuals, and veterans.

If you would like to contribute a link can be found here.

