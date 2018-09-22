Grand Haven motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash with van

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 59-year-old Grand Haven man was airlifted to a hospital Saturday, after his motorcycle collided with a van.

The location was 120th Avenue, south of Polk Street in Olive Township. The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says initial investigation shows 35-year-old Camerina Gaytan of Holland was driving south in her 2008 Grand Caravan when she started to turn into a driveway. Polcie say Brian Garabino was also southbound and starting to overtake the Gaytan van, just as the van started to turn. The collision threw Garabino about 25 yards onto a lawn along 120th Avenue.

No one in the Gaytan vehicle was injured, but Sergeant Brian Buter says Garabino was seriously injured and had to be flown by AeroMed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

The investigation continues.