NASHVILLE, Mich. — Barry County Central Dispatch says M-66 is shut down south and north of the village of Nashville, due to a large commercial fire.

Firefighters were dispatched to Maple Valley Concrete Products, 725 Durkee Street, around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. That’s between Bivens Road and Casgrove Road, southeast of Hastings.

There was no early indication was sparked the fire. And no reports of injuries as of 6 p.m.