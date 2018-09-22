× Michigan leads Nebraska 39-0 at halftime

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines led Nebraska 39-0 at halftime of their college football game Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.

The contest marked the Big Ten Conference opener for both squads.

Michigan roared out of the locker room inspired and jumped out to a 20-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines then tacked on a field goal at the outset of the second stanza for a 23-0 bulge and continued in command from there. Thanks to a safety, they eventually outscored Nebraska 19-0 in the second period for a 39-point gap at intermission.

Michigan entered the game at 2-1 on the season. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines will travel to Evanston, Ill., to meet Northwestern in another Big Ten battle next Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska came in at 0-2 on the campaign. The Cornhuskers will play host to Purdue for a Big Ten tussle next Saturday.