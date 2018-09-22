× Michigan now 3-1 after beating Nebraska 56-10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The 19th-ranked Michigan Wolverines defeated Nebraska 56-10 in college football action Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium.

The contest marked the Big Ten Conference opener for both squads.

Michigan roared out of the locker room inspired and jumped out to a 20-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines then tacked on a field goal at the outset of the second stanza for a 23-0 bulge and continued in command from there. Thanks to a safety, they eventually outscored Nebraska 19-0 in the second period for a 39-point gap at intermission.

The Cornhuskers eventually got on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Barret Pickering to avert a shutout. However, at the same time Michigan was scoring 10 points to take a 49-3 edge into the finale.

The Wolverines and Nebraska fought to a 7-7 draw in the fourth frame to set the final margin.

Before he left the game, Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson completed 15-of-22 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown. Ben Mason also rushed for three scores for the Wolverines.

Michigan is now 3-1 on the season. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s troops will travel to Evanston, Ill., to meet Northwestern in another Big Ten battle next Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska dipped to 0-3 on the campaign. The Cornhuskers will play host to Purdue for a Big Ten tussle next Saturday.

