Mills Landing closing its doors after 30 years of business

HASTINGS, Mich.– A popular West Michigan restaurant will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

Mills Landing in Hastings announcing on its Facebook page that it is closing up shop after nearly 30 years of business.

Even though they did make the post, there was not a given reason for the closing.

They made sure to thank all their customers for supporting the business throughout the years.

The last day to get their famous breakfast is September 30th.